Current Issue
Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?
Most popular
- Recent
- Recent
Podcast
The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?
Detail from the Ghent Altarpiece (c. 1425–32), Hubert van Eyck; Jan van Eyck. St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Photo: Dominique Provost
Share
Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access
Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months
Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.
Unlock three articles a month
Register for free to read moreREGISTER
Share
Recommended for you
What are art fairs really for?
Piling into an exhibition hall to see as much art as possible in a short space of time is few people’s idea of a good time, but the most resourceful fairs provide some worthwhile surprises
The global art market braces for stormy weather
An uncertain political and economic outlook around the world means that art sales are down – but not quite out
Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?
The UK culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, spoke of the importance of the arts at Labour Party Conference, but the sector needs more than good vibes