The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
What painters and anatomists have in common
Transplant (2024; detail), Celia Hampton. Photo: Benjamin Westoby; courtesy the artist/Phillida Reid, London; © the artist
The Huguenot doctor who helped to fight smallpox – and worked at the British Museum
Matthew Maty, a leading advocate for inoculation, was also a librarian at the British Museum – and one of its early donors
How Bomberg and Auerbach reached dizzying heights
Before and after the Second World War, David Bomberg explored a vertiginous new style of landscape painting – and his student Frank Auerbach was clearly taking notes
The art of bodysnatching in Edinburgh
There’s no disguising the gruesomeness of the trade that underpinned the scientific advances of the 18th century