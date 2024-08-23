<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

23 August 2024

The Edinburgh skyline. Photo: John Lawson via Getty Images

Creative Scotland has closed its key fund for artists as the Scottish government freezes its budget, reports the Scotsman. The arts agency announced on Monday that its £6m ‘Open Fund for Individuals’, which is funded jointly by the government and the National Lottery, will close at the end of August due to the Scottish government’s funding freeze, and that Creative Scotland is facing ‘severe budget pressures’. The Scottish government had pledged to ‘more than double’ its arts expenditure in the next few years. Creative Scotland expected to have £13.2m restored to its budget for this financial year, and told the Scottish Parliament last week that almost £11m of funding it had already allocated had been cancelled or threatened by the government. The agency also said that the fund for individuals would be reinstated ‘as soon as possible’ once its future funding became clearer.

Staff at the Noguchi Museum in New York have staged a walk-out in protest against the museum’s recent ban on keffiyehs. Last week, Hyperallergic reports, more than two-thirds of the museum’s 72-person workforce signed an internal petition calling for the reversal of a dress code instituted on 14 August that prohibits staff from wearing the Palestinian headscarf known as the keffiyeh. The petition asserted that the staff were ‘dedicated to protecting and fostering the work and legacy of Isamu Noguchi – a man who understood intimately the injustice of targeted discrimination and displacement’, and that the dress code ‘does not serve the overall mission of the Museum’. (Noguchi had faced discrimination as a Japanese American and spent time in an internment camp in Arizona for Japanese immigrants.) On Wednesday, to protest against the new dress code still being in place, at least 14 workers, including all nine public-facing staff, walked out.

The Hotung bequest to the British Museum, made by the late Hong Kong businessman Joseph Hotung in 2022, has been valued at £123m, reports the Art Newspaper. The bequest encompasses 246 jades from across all China’s major dynasties, 15 blue and white porcelain objects from the 14th to the 16th century, 24 bronzes and other metalworks, a Neolithic ceramic jar and the head of a bodhisattva. Hotung served on the museum’s board from 1994 to 2004; he also sat on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and was the first chair of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. His bequest to the British Museum, which was announced in 2022, was recognised in the museum’s latest financial accounts after probate for his estate was granted. It brought the museum’s total of donations and legacies for the financial year to £138.5m, compared to £27.6m for the previous financial year.

The French actor and art collector Alain Delon has died at the age of 88. Best known for his handsome looks and his performances in a number of influential French and Italian films in the 1960s and ’70s, Delon was also a lover of art, and began collecting it in 1969, when he acquired a drawing by Albrecht Dürer for 700,000 francs (approximately €922,400 today). Though his early collection largely encompassed drawings, Delon soon began acquiring works by 19th-century French artists such as Millet and Géricault, and developed a taste for Fauvist paintings and the animal sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti, the Art Newspaper reports. Last summer, Delon auctioned off his collection at Bonhams in Paris; the sale fetched €8m. He said in a statement, ‘There are two things I regard as my legacy: my acting career and my art collection. I am so proud of them both.’

Recommended for you

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

Power is set to change hands next month in Downing Street, but whether that will be enough to fix Britain’s funding of the arts is another matter

Glasgow’s cuts will hamper its museums for years to come

The axeing of 37 museum posts will force overstretched employees to work harder and make institutions shelve their grander plans

Should UK museums start charging entry fees again?

Keeping the national museums free to enter comes with significant hidden costs, but admission fees are not the answer

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art diary

Lee Ufan: Quiet Resonance

At the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, the contemplative Korean sculptor gets his first ever solo show in Australia

Firing the Imagination: Japanese Influence on French Ceramics, 1860–1910

French ceramicists embraced japonisme with open arms, from glazing techniques to iconography, as an exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art demonstrates

Roots

An exhibition in Basel shows how the Russian-born German artist Walter Spies helped shape the art of Bali after moving to the island in the 1920s

Robert Longo

The American artist grapples with history, politics and the natural world through large-scale hyperrealist drawings in Vienna

Latest comment

What are art fairs really for?

Piling into an exhibition hall to see as much art as possible in a short space of time is few people’s idea of a good time, but the most resourceful fairs provide some worthwhile surprises

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

Norman Foster’s City Hall has been denied listed status a second time. But the more important question is: when will the capital be run from County Hall again?

Notre-Dame shows that there is nothing permanent about stained glass

The controversial proposal to put contemporary stained glass into the cathedral is part of a centuries-long debate about a surprisingly mutable material

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP