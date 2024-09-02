<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Dahye Jeong

2 September 2024

Dahye Jeong. Photo: courtesy Soluna Craft

Seoul

Dahye Jeong grew up on the island of Jeju, the only place in South Korea where a handful of artisans still weave with horsehair. During the Joseon period (1392–1910), this craft was used for making hats with a sculptural form worn by upper-class men. Jeong was inspired by the material qualities of horsehair to create delicate mobiles of globular forms and basket-like vessels. To make such works, she painstakingly sews strands of horsehair around wooden moulds and then steams them to fix their shape. A Time of Sincerity (2022) is a simple open form drawn from ancient earthenware pots, ornamented by a band of patterning inspired by historical millinery. It was awarded the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize that year. Her work has been shown in solo exhibitions at Cromwell Place, London and at Got Exhibition Hall, Jeju. Her work is in the collection of the British Museum in London.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists

Recommended for you

Colin King

Designer and collector, New York City/Paris

James Young

Collector, London

Isabella Smith

Senior editor, Apollo

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP