Seoul

Dahye Jeong grew up on the island of Jeju, the only place in South Korea where a handful of artisans still weave with horsehair. During the Joseon period (1392–1910), this craft was used for making hats with a sculptural form worn by upper-class men. Jeong was inspired by the material qualities of horsehair to create delicate mobiles of globular forms and basket-like vessels. To make such works, she painstakingly sews strands of horsehair around wooden moulds and then steams them to fix their shape. A Time of Sincerity (2022) is a simple open form drawn from ancient earthenware pots, ornamented by a band of patterning inspired by historical millinery. It was awarded the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize that year. Her work has been shown in solo exhibitions at Cromwell Place, London and at Got Exhibition Hall, Jeju. Her work is in the collection of the British Museum in London.

