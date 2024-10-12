<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Rakewell

Emmanuel Macron pleads for Emily to stay in Paris

12 October 2024

Selfie-obsessed: Lily Collins as Emily, Brigitte Macron as herself and Thalia Besson as Genevieve in Episode 7 of Season 4 of Emily in Paris. Photo: Stephanie Branchu; © 2024 Netflix

Rakewell has always been delighted by French chauvinism about French culture. No one needs reminding of how Voltaire felt about Shakespeare and his marked inferiority to Racine. This week, such an attitude reached what might be its apotheosis when President Macron sat down to talk to the US magazine Variety. As Variety is a show-business publication (it might refer to itself as an entertainment trade paper), the subject of Netflix, amid much humming and hawing over the success of the Olympics, came up. The president doubled down on his enthusiasm for playing host to the streamer, declaring, ‘We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense.’ Of course, as the interview makes plain, Emily in Paris, the comedy about an American PR in Paris with costumes by Patricia Field, holds a special place in the president’s heart – after all his wife, the magnificent Brigitte, appears in the fourth season of the show.

When asked what he thought about the cameo, Macron said, ‘I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her.’

Never has Rakewell been more in agreement with a politician. This was no gift of tennis balls to an English court. The effect of Madame Macron on the screen was transformative. As we all know, Brigitte was a drama teacher before she married her former pupil. Her talent shines from the screen – even though her introduction to Emily’s world comes in the form of a rudely stereotypical anti-French joke of the kind that Rakewell would never make.

Picture the scene: a classic French brasserie. Emily is in discussion with her new colleague from New York (spoiler alert: never trust Americans bearing gifts). ‘Don’t move,’ says Genevieve. ‘Is it a mouse?’ asks Emily in a deeply pejorative attack on French hygiene. ‘No, no, it’s Brigitte Macron. She’s sitting at the table behind you,’ says Genevieve. And indeed, there she is, sitting at a table, drinking a very delicate cup of coffee, wearing what we have since been told are her own clothes. They look very much like clothes by Louis Vuitton, a label she is known to favour.

She chats with them briefly, responding to Emily’s franglais with a delicacy that some viewers think is lacking from the rest of the show. She poses for a photograph, and then – like all good things – her scene comes to an end. Proust might have had La Berma but Rakewell now has Brigitte. No wonder her husband has described her screen debut as good for the image of France.

Recommended for you

The invention of Frenchness

The national museum of immigration has a new mission – but it’s still housed in a building haunted by France’s colonial ghosts

The French culture minister who fell out of love with the arts

In her score-settling memoir, Roselyn Bachelot calls out ungrateful artists and time-serving bureaucrats

What lies in store for the French art market?

Despite what is widely regarded as a lucky escape in July’s elections, further challenges may well lie on the horizon

Current Issue

Emmanuel Macron pleads for Emily to stay in Paris

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Plans revived for Centre Pompidou satellite in New Jersey

Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh paintings after jailing of fellow protestors

Frick Collection’s next director is Royal Academy’s Axel Rüger

Latest Comment

Crafting value in Venice

The many faces of Mary Magdalene

Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP