<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Apollo Awards 2024

Exhibition of the Year

21 November 2024
Apollo Awards 2024: Exhibition of the Year

‘Ethiopia at the Crossroads’
Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
3 December 2023–3 March

View the shortlist

With ‘Ethiopia at the Crossroads’, the Walters Art Museum brought the largest exhibition of historic Ethiopian art and culture ever assembled outside the country to viewers in the United States. Thanks to the perseverance and dedication of curator Christine Sciacca, this stunning exhibition delighted viewers in Baltimore, the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem and the Toledo Museum of Art this year. On display were objects of the highest quality, ranging from Aksumite gold coins and illuminated medieval manuscripts to an incomparable range of 15th- to 19th-century icon and mural paintings, as well as an exquisite selection of ancient neck, hand and processional crosses. These were shown with comparative works from Pharaonic and Coptic Egypt, Late Rome and Byzantium, Sabaean Yemen, Armenia and Syria. 

The exhibition has been a game changer, coinciding with a quarter century of growing interest in Ethiopian art and culture in North America. While previous international exhibitions have come and gone, this one is virtually permanent, living on in the Walters’ own growing collections and in the handsomely illustrated and well-researched catalogue that accompanied the show. Being a contributor to the catalogue myself, I was determined to see the exhibition first hand, which I did both at the Walters and in Toledo. What an experience, seeing the objects carefully and professionally displayed, yet presented differently at each venue. Building on the precedent set by curator Marilyn Heldman for the ‘African Zion’ exhibition at the Walters a half century ago, Sciacca, along with Sophie Ong, the curator at Toledo, returned personally to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies in Addis Ababa, and to private collectors, to complete this wide-ranging display. It is exceptional, unique and without question the foremost museum exhibition of the year. It should bring about a new appreciation for Ethiopia’s 3,000-year-old literate and material culture.

Courtesy Walters Art Museum, Baltimore

Michael Gervers is professor of art history at the University of Toronto.

TM Lighting sponsor logo

Recommended for you

Unfolding the origins of an Ethiopian icon

Christine Sciacca of the Walters Art Museum explains how a processional icon of surprisingly modern design was made and what it means
Tadesse Mesfin, photographed in his studio in Addis Ababa in February 2022

Tadesse Mesfin’s beaming visions of Ethiopia are pure joy

The pioneer of Ethiopian modernism tells Apollo about his years in the USSR and his depictions of brightly-dressed women at market
The Virgin and Child surrounded by the apostles and two angels (mid 15th century), Master of the Amber-Spotted Tunic, Ethiopia. Private collection

The emperor who rooted out magic in medieval Ethiopia

Vivid illuminated manuscripts show how important the cult of the Virgin Mary was to the emperor Zar’a Ya‘eqob

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Frank Auerbach has died at the age of 93

Sotheby’s announces first auction in Saudi Arabia – and completes Breuer Building deal

Tens of thousands flee Baalbek after Israel issues evacuation order including World Heritage site

Latest Comment

Seeing London through Frank Auerbach’s eyes

Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?

How to paint with real freedom

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP