Hans/Jean Arp & Sophie Taeuber-Arp

13 September 2024

Sophie Taeuber and Hans Arp in front of puppets (1918), E. Linck. Photo: Stiftung Arp e.V., Berlin/Rolandswerth; © SABAM Belgium 2024

Jean Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp were quite the power couple: he was one of the founding artists of Dadaism, adept in several media, while she was an accomplished painter, dancer, sculptor, designer, architect and puppeteer. The two met in 1915 and their importance in the landscape of 20th-century art is the subject of this exhibition at Bozar in Brussels (20 September–19 January 2025). It is the first show in Belgium to be dedicated to the prolific pair and features more than 250 solo and collaborative works produced throughout their careers. Highlights include Arp’s intricate woven creations, such as Composition (c. 1929), Taeuber-Arp’s geometric oil paintings, and the minimalistic ink work Duo-Drawing (1939), credited to both.

Composition (c. 1929),  Jean Arp. Photo: MMick Vincenz; © SABAM Belgium 2024

Circle Picture (1931), Sophie Taeuber-Arp. Photo: Martin P. Bühler; © Bilddaten gemeinfrei – Kunstmuseum Basel

Duo-Drawing (1939), Jean Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp. Photo: Stiftung Arp e.V., Berlin/Rolandswerth; © SABAM Belgium 2024

