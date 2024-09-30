Current Issue
October 2024
The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
Crafting value in Venice
The 'Childhood' room at Homo Faber, Venice. Photo: Alma Haser
Introducing the Apollo 40 Under 40 Craft
This year’s list celebrates the most talented young people making work that blurs the line between art and craft
What are art fairs really for?
Piling into an exhibition hall to see as much art as possible in a short space of time is few people’s idea of a good time, but the most resourceful fairs provide some worthwhile surprises
For the Loewe Foundation, there is no higher art than craft
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell whether the finalists of the annual Craft Prize are artisans aspiring to art, or artists getting crafty