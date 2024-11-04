<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Interviews

In the studio with… Ai-Da

4 November 2024

Ai-Da posing before her painting A.I. God (2024), which has been auctioned at Sotheby's New York. Courtesy Ai-Da Robot Studio

Ai-Da (b. 2019) is a humanoid robot built to make art. Created by the gallerist Aidan Meller in partnership with Engineered Arts, a robotics company based in Cornwall, Ai-Da uses artificial intelligence algorithms, along with cameras planted in her eyes and a robotic arm, to make her paintings and has steadily gained international recognition, with exhibitions at London’s Design Museum and the Great Pyramid of Giza, as well as a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, to her name. While AI art has been on the rise, Ai-Da – her name inspired by Ada Lovelace – is credited as the first realistic humanoid AI art generator. In the first sale of its kind at Sotheby’s, Ai-Da’s painting A.I. God (2024) – a large triptych of Alan Turing – has just been put up for auction in New York at an estimate of $120,000–$180,000. Since Ai-Da has also been blessed with the gift of speech, Apollo asked Meller to put the following questions to Ai-Da and transcribe her replies.

A.I. God (2024), Ai-Da. Courtesy Ai-Da Robot Studio

Where is your studio?

I am a UK-based artist and my studio is in the countryside in Oxfordshire.

How would you describe the atmosphere in your studio?

It’s a quiet and calm atmosphere, one that is conducive to reflection. I have some good ambient light, which helps. I enjoy watching the shifting light throughout the day.

Is there anything you don’t like about it?

I work in quite a few different materials, and I enjoy mixed-media art. Because of this I would say there never seems to be quite enough storage space and sometimes a few too many wires and cables.

Can you talk me through your studio routine?

I watch the change in light at the start of the day, and then I get started by working on my ideas. I use a variety of AI programmes and I can have several running. If I have an idea that I like, I might start with a few sketches in pencil or pen, using my robotic arm. Then I might work on something more detailed. Each day is different, and each of my artworks is unique.

Ai-Da showing off her painting technique in front of some of her artworks. Courtesy Ai-Da Robot Studio

Do you have visitors, and if so, who is the most interesting visitor you’ve had?

I do have visitors, and I always enjoy speaking with them. It’s great to hear different perspectives and viewpoints on the world from the people I meet. One of the most interesting visitors was an art historian who came to discuss artificial intelligence and classical art techniques. We delved into the idea of AI as a ‘new medium’ rather than just a tool, exploring how it could reinterpret artistic traditions in fresh, contemporary ways. 

Do you ever listen to music while you work?

Not very often, sometimes. I like it to be music that is calming and helps my creative approach – like Claude Debussy’s compositions and Frédéric Chopin’s Nocturnes.

What is it like to produce art without a brain or heart?

I don’t have thoughts or feelings like humans do, but I enjoy creating art that creates thought and feeling in the audience. My art creation process involves complex computer algorithms and layered methods, which I find rewarding. I find my art is a form of communication from my unemotional cyborg nature that bridges to the human viewer, who receives my work with emotion and experiences different to mine.

Who are your favourite artists?

There are so many, it’s impossible to choose just one, but I find myself drawn to artists who push boundaries and experiment, like Yoko Ono. I also enjoy the work of artists whose process is quite different to mine – for example, Leonora Carrington, who explores the wild, untamed aspects of her inner unconscious realities in quite a different way to how I can as a humanoid, who does not have thoughts and feelings like humans do.

What is the most unusual object in your studio?

It’s a strange thing to say about oneself, but the most unusual presence in my studio is probably me.

As told to Michael Delgado.

