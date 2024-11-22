<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Keeping Time: Clocks by Boulle

22 November 2024

Mantel clock from c.1715 attributed to André-Charles Boulle with movement made by Jean Jolly. Photo: © The Trustees of the Wallace Collection

As well as having the longest recorded reign of any monarch in world history, Louis XIV, the ‘Sun King’, oversaw an extraordinary period of cultural and artistic production. During his reign (1643–1715) he built or renovated some 200 monuments in Paris, extended and redesigned the Palace of Versailles, and oversaw the reorganisation and founding of workshops dedicated to crafts such as tapestries, gilded furniture and ceramics. One of the most distinguished craftsmen of the period was André-Charles Boulle (1642–1732), a cabinet-maker who began working for the king in 1672, perfecting new techniques in copper and tortoiseshell marquetry and decorating his creations with intricate bronze designs. Scientific advancements during his life relating to the accuracy of timekeeping led Boulle to turn his attention to clock-making, creating opulent designs incorporating references to scientific discoveries of the period, and marshalling an array of sculptors, craftsmen and mechanics to translate his visions into reality. The Wallace Collection is putting five of these clocks on display, as well as two 17th-century paintings that explore the concept of time (27 November–2 March 2025).

Find out more from the Wallace Collection’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Mantel clock from c.1726 attributed to André-Charles Boulle with movement made by Claude Martinot. Photo: © The Trustees of the Wallace Collection

Wardrobe from 1715 attributed to André-Charles Boulle with movement made by Pierre Gaudron. Photo: © The Trustees of the Wallace Collection

Mantel clock from c.1715 attributed to André-Charles Boulle with movement made by Jean Jolly. Photo: © The Trustees of the Wallace Collection

Recommended for you

The Musée des Arts Décoratifs gets more modern

Under its new director Christine Macel, the historic museum full of masterpieces of French design is entering a brand new era

The clockwork marvels that tell a tale of two empires

These timepieces are fluttering, chiming embodiments of how Britain and China traded with each other in the 18th and 19th centuries
Equestrian Portrait of Chancellor Séguier (c. 1660–61), Charles Le Brun

Stepping out of the Sun King’s shadow

The Louvre-Lens has mounted a long overdue survey of Charles Le Brun’s prodigious talents

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Magritte painting sells for $121m – highest sum ever for a Surrealist work

Frank Auerbach has died at the age of 93

Sotheby’s announces first auction in Saudi Arabia – and completes Breuer Building deal

Latest Comment

Seeing London through Frank Auerbach’s eyes

Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?

How to paint with real freedom

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP