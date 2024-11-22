Keeping Time: Clocks by Boulle

As well as having the longest recorded reign of any monarch in world history, Louis XIV, the ‘Sun King’, oversaw an extraordinary period of cultural and artistic production. During his reign (1643–1715) he built or renovated some 200 monuments in Paris, extended and redesigned the Palace of Versailles, and oversaw the reorganisation and founding of workshops dedicated to crafts such as tapestries, gilded furniture and ceramics. One of the most distinguished craftsmen of the period was André-Charles Boulle (1642–1732), a cabinet-maker who began working for the king in 1672, perfecting new techniques in copper and tortoiseshell marquetry and decorating his creations with intricate bronze designs. Scientific advancements during his life relating to the accuracy of timekeeping led Boulle to turn his attention to clock-making, creating opulent designs incorporating references to scientific discoveries of the period, and marshalling an array of sculptors, craftsmen and mechanics to translate his visions into reality. The Wallace Collection is putting five of these clocks on display, as well as two 17th-century paintings that explore the concept of time (27 November–2 March 2025).

Find out more from the Wallace Collection’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary