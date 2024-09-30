<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Comment

The many faces of Mary Magdalene

30 September 2024

Mary Magdalene Holding a Crucifix (detail; c. 1395–1400), Spinello Aretino. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access

Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months

Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.

  • Every issue delivered directly to you
  • Unlimited reading on the website – updated every day
  • Access to exclusive web only articles
  • Over 200 digital issues in the Apollo archive
  • Email newsletters every week
Or

Unlock three articles a month

Register for free to read more

REGISTER

Recommended for you

Noli Me Tangere (c. 1514), Titian

Touching distance – the fine art of keeping apart

The encounter between Mary Magdalene and the risen Christ has challenged the artists who have chosen to represent it

Saint Mary Magdalene (detail; c. 1491–94), Carlo Crivelli. Photo: © National Gallery, London

In Carlo Crivelli’s tricksy paintings, nothing is as it seems

The painter employed trompe l’oeil like no artist before or since – and his box of tricks makes for a real treat at Ikon in Birmingham

Hell is more compelling than heaven, say scientists

Research proves that viewers linger longest over the torments in Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights. What that says about humanity, God only knows.

Current Issue

October 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh paintings after fellow protestors jailed for same act

Frick Collection’s next director is Royal Academy’s Axel Rüger

Glenn Lowry to step down as MoMA director after 30 years

Latest Comment

Crafting value in Venice

The many faces of Mary Magdalene

Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP