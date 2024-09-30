Current Issue
The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
The many faces of Mary Magdalene
Mary Magdalene Holding a Crucifix (detail; c. 1395–1400), Spinello Aretino. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Touching distance – the fine art of keeping apart
The encounter between Mary Magdalene and the risen Christ has challenged the artists who have chosen to represent it
In Carlo Crivelli’s tricksy paintings, nothing is as it seems
The painter employed trompe l’oeil like no artist before or since – and his box of tricks makes for a real treat at Ikon in Birmingham
Hell is more compelling than heaven, say scientists
Research proves that viewers linger longest over the torments in Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights. What that says about humanity, God only knows.