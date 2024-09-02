<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 Craft

Natalia Pochekutova

2 September 2024

Director and collector, London

Natalia Pochekutova is the founder and director of Excelsior Studios, a complex in Park Royal, west London, that provides workshop space for some 50 emerging and established makers, artists and dancers. Along with her partner, the venture investor Denis Shafranik, Pochekutova collects work by major 20th- and 21st-century artist-craftspeople. These include ceramics by Lucie Rie, Gordon Baldwin and Ewen Henderson and work in wood by David Nash, Nic Webb and Eleanor Lakelin. Pochekutova and Shafranik have also acted as patrons for art institutions; this includes support for the Crafts Council Gallery in London and investing in Sarah Myerscough Gallery and The New Craftsmen.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Patrons

 

