Director, London

Nishita Dewan is the founder and director of CollaboratEQ, a strategic consultancy whose clients include the British Academy, the Wellcome Trust and the Royal Society of Arts, and an advocate for cross-disciplinary thinking. ‘The world is changing at pace, we are moving towards voice-activated technology and losing touch with our hands and what it means to be human,’ Dewan has said. ‘We need to recalibrate and recognise the value of handmade crafts practices in the “World of Tomorrow.”’ In 2020, she joined the board of trustees for Cockpit Arts, a social enterprise that provides affordable studio spaces and professional development for 160 artists, craftspeople and independent creative businesses in London. Dewan is also a collector of contemporary craft, with a focus on ceramics by artists such as Matthew Hall and studio jewellery by artist-craftspeople including Ute Decker and Tania Clarke Hall. She is a member of Weaving Lab, a platform that promotes the use of the loom.

