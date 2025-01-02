<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Comment

Are Old Masters going up in the art world?

2 January 2025

Installation view of Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300–1350 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Photo: Eileen Travell; courtesy the Met

Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access

Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months

Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.

  • Every issue delivered directly to you
  • Unlimited reading on the website – updated every day
  • Access to exclusive web only articles
  • Over 200 digital issues in the Apollo archive
  • Email newsletters every week
Or

Unlock three articles a month

Register for free to read more

REGISTER

Recommended for you

The saga of the Salvator Mundi is catnip for film-makers

Two documentaries on the ‘lost Leonardo’ have found the story’s sensationalism irresistible – but hard facts are as absent as the painting itself
Installation view of Gallery 616, ‘Paris in the Early Eighteenth Century’, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The Met’s Old Masters, seen in a new light

European paintings still occupy prime real estate on Fifth Avenue – but a redisplay offers fresh insight into the Met’s hallowed holdings
The Supper at Emmaus (c. 1530), Titian.

Are the Old Masters more indispensable than ever?

Caroline Campbell and Michael Prodger consider the particular forms of escape that historic paintings can offer in uncertain times
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK signs cultural deals with Saudi Arabia

UK government won’t prevent Parthenon marbles being loaned to Greece

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Latest Comment

The problem with portraits

Are Old Masters going up in the art world?

What happens when an artist wants to be anonymous?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP