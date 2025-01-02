Current Issue
Most popular
- Recent
- Recent
Podcast
The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
Are Old Masters going up in the art world?
Installation view of Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300–1350 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Photo: Eileen Travell; courtesy the Met
Share
Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access
Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months
Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.
Unlock three articles a month
Register for free to read moreREGISTER
Share
Recommended for you
The saga of the Salvator Mundi is catnip for film-makers
Two documentaries on the ‘lost Leonardo’ have found the story’s sensationalism irresistible – but hard facts are as absent as the painting itself
The Met’s Old Masters, seen in a new light
European paintings still occupy prime real estate on Fifth Avenue – but a redisplay offers fresh insight into the Met’s hallowed holdings
Are the Old Masters more indispensable than ever?
Caroline Campbell and Michael Prodger consider the particular forms of escape that historic paintings can offer in uncertain times