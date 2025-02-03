Current Issue
January 2025
Most popular
- Recent
- Recent
Podcast
The Masterpiece podcast: episode three
This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites
In defence of the outsider artist
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
The Hermit (detail) from Austin Osman Spare’s tarot deck of c. 1906. Courtesy the Magic Circle Collection
Share
Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access
Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months
Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.
Unlock three articles a month
Register for free to read moreREGISTER
Share
Recommended for you
Back to the future? The return of the art of divination
From the ancient world to modern times, humans have looked to the esoteric arts to answer questions about life, the universe and everything
The dreams of the Surrealists have become the stuff of our reality
The ideas and images of the artists who unleashed their unconscious on the world a century ago are now part of the fabric of everyday life
Tamsin Wimhurst: the woman who saves the extraordinary homes of ordinary people
The social historian who bought the David Parr House in Cambridge finds herself drawn to fantastical interiors in unexpected settings