Curator and consultant, Amman

Rana Beiruti is a curator and a creative consultant who has an interest in craft and social practices in the Arab world. She is the co-founder of Amman Design Week in Jordan, a design and architecture biennial which began in 2016 and features exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks and cultural events. In 2018 she founded Platform, a curatorial initiative in Amman that operated until 2021, which was designed to foster connections between designers and artists in Jordan and the rest of the world. Beiruti curated ‘Performing Bodies’ (2022–23) at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh, which featured the work of six women artists who use and reinterpret folk craft techniques, and this year curated the exhibition ‘Arab Design Now’ at the inaugural Design Doha biennial. She puts her expertise to use in creative consultancy roles for clients including the Royal Hashemite Court, Jordan Strategy Forum, Qatar Museums, the Goethe-Institut Amman and the Columbia University Middle East Research Center.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Thinkers