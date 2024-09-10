<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

Rebecca Horn (1944–2024)

10 September 2024

Rebecca Horn (1944–2024). Photo: Gunter Lepkowski; courtesy Sean Kelly, New York/Los Angeles

The artist Rebecca Horn has died at the age of 80. She began making sculptures in the 1960s as a student in Hamburg and became known for her large-scale installations and film works. Horn made her name with a series of performance pieces called Personal Art (1968–72), in which she added certain fantastical appendages or ‘body extensions’ to her participants. It was her first work to explore the limits of the human body; many of her later sculptures, with their combinations of the organic and the inorganic, wittily blurred the boundaries between women and machines. Horn was the youngest artist to exhibit in the famous 1972 edition of Documenta curated by Harald Szeemann, which kickstarted her career as an international artist; she moved to New York in the same year. In the 1980s, she made sprawling, provocative installations that probed Germany’s post-war consciousness. In Concert in Reverse (1987), for example, she took over a municipal tower in Münster and filled it with sounds evoking the presence of the prisoners who had been held there during the war. She won the Documenta Prize in 1986, the Carnegie Prize in 1988 and the Golden Lion for Best Artist at the Venice Biennale in 1997. The Haus der Kunst in Munich is currently holding a major retrospective of Horn’s work (until 10 October).

The Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair and hiring his lover as an advisor, reports the BBC. Since Maria Rosaria Boccia posted on LinkedIn in August that the minister had hired her as a consultant, Sangiuliano has been the subject of critical headlines. He initially denied the affair, but in a televised interview on 4 September he admitted to the relationship and the fact that he had hired Boccia as an unpaid advisor. He resigned on 6 September but maintains that he broke no ministerial rules and that ‘not a single euro’ was spent on Boccia’s travel expenses. Concerns about her access to ministry documents remain. This is the latest scandal concerning a member of prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s government; earlier this year, junior culture minister Vittorio Sgarbi resigned after accusations that he stole and modified a 17th-century painting by Rutilio Manetti. Alessandro Giuli, the head of the MAXXI Museum in Rome, who has historic ties to neofascist movements, has replaced Sangiuliano as culture secretary.

Recommended for you

The HR crisis hobbling Italian museums

While the appointment or dismissal of directors makes headlines, chronic understaffing is a much more fundamental problem

Italian art is the star of the show in Florence this month

Modern Italian artists rub shoulders with Old Masters including Titian and Bronzino at the Biennale Internazionale dell’Antiquariato in Florence (BIAF)
Interiors of Casa Balla in Rome

Inside a very forward-looking home in Rome

At Casa Balla, Futurism was definitely a family affair for Giacomo Balla and his daughters Lucia and Elice

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art diary

Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers

The two years the artist spent in Arles and Saint-Rémy in the south of France are the focus of this exhibition at the National Gallery in London

Maurice de Vlaminck: Modern Art Rebel

The first exhibition of de Vlaminck’s work in Germany since his death in 1958 demonstrates his remarkable knack for intensely colourful landscapes

Playing with Design: Gameboards, Art, and Culture

The rich visual history of gameboards since the mid 18th century is celebrated in this show, which also highlights how abstract art influenced game design

Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment

An exhibition in Washington, D.C. displays 130 works by the leading lights of Impressionism, and zooms in on how photography shaped the movement

Latest comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

A new report by Historic England claims that investing in heritage will boost the economies of struggling English towns – but how reliable are the means of measurement?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Hettie Judah considers how artists such as Tracey Emin and Kiki Smith have represented the sacred bond between women and their cats

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

Some of the major galleries are cutting public-facing jobs, but making their physical and virtual sites less approachable could have unintended consequences

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP