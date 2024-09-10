Rebecca Horn (1944–2024)

The artist Rebecca Horn has died at the age of 80. She began making sculptures in the 1960s as a student in Hamburg and became known for her large-scale installations and film works. Horn made her name with a series of performance pieces called Personal Art (1968–72), in which she added certain fantastical appendages or ‘body extensions’ to her participants. It was her first work to explore the limits of the human body; many of her later sculptures, with their combinations of the organic and the inorganic, wittily blurred the boundaries between women and machines. Horn was the youngest artist to exhibit in the famous 1972 edition of Documenta curated by Harald Szeemann, which kickstarted her career as an international artist; she moved to New York in the same year. In the 1980s, she made sprawling, provocative installations that probed Germany’s post-war consciousness. In Concert in Reverse (1987), for example, she took over a municipal tower in Münster and filled it with sounds evoking the presence of the prisoners who had been held there during the war. She won the Documenta Prize in 1986, the Carnegie Prize in 1988 and the Golden Lion for Best Artist at the Venice Biennale in 1997. The Haus der Kunst in Munich is currently holding a major retrospective of Horn’s work (until 10 October).

The Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair and hiring his lover as an advisor, reports the BBC. Since Maria Rosaria Boccia posted on LinkedIn in August that the minister had hired her as a consultant, Sangiuliano has been the subject of critical headlines. He initially denied the affair, but in a televised interview on 4 September he admitted to the relationship and the fact that he had hired Boccia as an unpaid advisor. He resigned on 6 September but maintains that he broke no ministerial rules and that ‘not a single euro’ was spent on Boccia’s travel expenses. Concerns about her access to ministry documents remain. This is the latest scandal concerning a member of prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s government; earlier this year, junior culture minister Vittorio Sgarbi resigned after accusations that he stole and modified a 17th-century painting by Rutilio Manetti. Alessandro Giuli, the head of the MAXXI Museum in Rome, who has historic ties to neofascist movements, has replaced Sangiuliano as culture secretary.