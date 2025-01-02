<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Comment

The problem with portraits

2 January 2025

Denise and Olivia (2019; detail), Chantal Joffe. Courtesy the artist/Victoria Miro; © the artist

Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access

Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months

Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.

  • Every issue delivered directly to you
  • Unlimited reading on the website – updated every day
  • Access to exclusive web only articles
  • Over 200 digital issues in the Apollo archive
  • Email newsletters every week
Or

Unlock three articles a month

Register for free to read more

REGISTER

Recommended for you

Chantal Joffe in the studio.

In the studio with… Chantal Joffe

The painter offers a glimpse of her canalside studio in London, where she works alone save for her portrait sitters – and a stuffed toy camel on wheels

What does the National Portrait Gallery say about Britain today?

The museum has reopened with a new entrance and a complete rehang of the collection – but there’s no getting away from its founding purpose
The Hon. Mrs Mary Graham (detail; 1775–77), Thomas Gainsborough.

Capital gains: how Gainsborough took London by storm

When the painter finally moved to the capital, he was quick to make the most of the opportunities on offer
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK signs cultural deals with Saudi Arabia

UK government won’t prevent Parthenon marbles being loaned to Greece

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Latest Comment

The problem with portraits

Are Old Masters going up in the art world?

What happens when an artist wants to be anonymous?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP