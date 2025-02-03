<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Comment

How artists respond to disaster

3 February 2025

Gold Icon THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

The Eruption of Vesuvius (1771; detail), Pierre-Jacques Volaire. Art Institute of Chicago

Already a subscriber? Contact us for help with your access

Keep reading from just
$16 every 3 months

Subscribe today for unlimited and exclusive access to the most incisive art writing available.

  • Every issue delivered directly to you
  • Unlimited reading on the website – updated every day
  • Access to exclusive web only articles
  • Over 200 digital issues in the Apollo archive
  • Email newsletters every week
Or

Unlock three articles a month

Register for free to read more

REGISTER

Recommended for you

Gold Icon In defence of the outsider artist

The art world tends to favour self-promoting extroverts, but it is often the eccentrics and wallflowers who make the most interesting work

cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

January 2025

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Macron announces ‘new Renaissance’ for Louvre, and new home for Mona Lisa

Macron to make announcement after leaks about Louvre’s dilapidated state

Visionary film director David Lynch dies aged 78

Latest Comment

How artists respond to disaster

In defence of the outsider artist

Do portraits have an image problem?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP