Women Artists between Frankfurt and Paris around 1900

Women artists – some of whom have faded into obscurity – were integral to the development of European modernism. This is the argument mounted by an exhibition at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt, which shines a light on the contributions of 26 women artists who were based in the cultural hubs of Paris and Frankfurt around the turn of the 20th century (10 July–27 October). Highlights among the 80 paintings and sculptures on display include Annie Stebler-Hopf’s At the dissecting table (Professor Poirier, Paris) (c. 1889), which depicts an autopsy – a practice women were usually excluded from witnessing ­– and Eugenie Bandell’s colourful oil painting Sun at Noon (Wilhelmsbad) (1913).