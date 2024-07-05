<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Women Artists between Frankfurt and Paris around 1900

5 July 2024

Young woman and chrysanthemums - Portrait of Mina Carlson-Bredberg (1890), Louise Breslau. Private collection. Photo: Michael Elser/Kulturmuseum St. Gallen

Women artists – some of whom have faded into obscurity – were integral to the development of European modernism. This is the argument mounted by an exhibition at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt, which shines a light on the contributions of 26 women artists who were based in the cultural hubs of Paris and Frankfurt around the turn of the 20th century (10 July–27 October). Highlights among the 80 paintings and sculptures on display include Annie Stebler-Hopf’s At the dissecting table (Professor Poirier, Paris) (c. 1889), which depicts an autopsy – a practice women were usually excluded from witnessing ­– and Eugenie Bandell’s colourful oil painting Sun at Noon (Wilhelmsbad) (1913).

Find out more from the Städel Museum’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

At the dissecting table (Professor Poirier, Paris) (c. 1889), Annie Stebler-Hopf. Photo: © Kunstmuseum Bern

Sun at Noon (Wilhelmsbad) (1913), Eugenie Bandell. Städel Museum, Frankfurt

Seated Boy (Sun Worshipper) (c. 1913), Louise Schmidt. Städel Museum, Frankfurt

Recommended for you

Where are all the women Impressionists?

The work of Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot and their female contemporaries is now in great demand, but very short supply

The club for unconventional and international women who were ahead of their time

For 80 years, the Women’s International Art Club allowed artists to exhibit work that had yet to find wider acceptance

The avant-garde artists who went wild in Paris

Fauvism may have been a short-lived movement, but the explosively colourful compositions of Matisse, Derain and co. remain undimmed

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Bührle Collection’s provenance research found inadequate by highly critical report

The week in art news – Just Stop Oil protestors spray powder on Stonehenge

Greece welcomes Turkish rejection of Lord Elgin’s right to remove Parthenon marbles

Latest Comment

Lust for life – the art of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

The dealers who are turning art fairs into more domestic affairs

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP