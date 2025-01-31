<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

American Photography

31 January 2025

America Seen Through Stars and Stripes, New York City (1976; detail), Ming Smith. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

The Rijksmuseum has delved into its 200,000-strong collection of photographic works for this survey of American photography (7 February–9 June). From early daguerreotypes to post-war photographs by Robert Frank and Dorothea Lange to contemporary work by artists such as Sally Mann and Nan Goldin and works by unknown photographers, more than 200 photographs trace the development, significance and omnipresence of the medium in the United States. The museum is also exploring photography’s influence on pop culture through a selection of advertisements, postcards, record covers and other objects. There is also a display of Carrie Mae Weems’s Painting the Town (2021) in the Rijksmuseum’s photography gallery – a series of works that look like abstract paintings but are in fact photographs taken in the artist’s home city of Portland.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Find out more from the Rijksmuseum’s website

Painting the Town #3 from the Painting the Town series (2021), Carrie Mae Weems. Courtesy the artist/Galerie Barbara Thumm; © Carrie Mae Weems

Family Standing beside their Car (c. 1957–60), photographer unknown. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

America Seen Through Stars and Stripes, New York City (1976), Ming Smith. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

Recommended for you

How Carrie Mae Weems keeps making her presence felt

Whether transforming existing images or taking photographs of her own, the socially engaged artist has never stopped experimenting

Gold Icon Robert Frank’s doom-laden images of America

The photographer’s first and most famous book quickly became a classic, but he would become sceptical about the power of still images

Nan Goldin takes a stand – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, reviewed

Laura Poitras’s documentary about the photographer is an inspiring account of her blurring of the lines between life, art and activism

cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

January 2025

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Macron to make announcement after leaks about Louvre’s dilapidated state

Visionary film director David Lynch dies aged 78

Southern California devastated by wildfires, with blazes still not under control

Latest Comment

Do portraits have an image problem?

‘He wasn’t edgy. He was honest’ – on the genius of David Lynch

London has its own Dracula’s castle – and a stake is about to be driven through its heart

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP