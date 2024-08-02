<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Antony Gormley: Time Horizon

2 August 2024

Installation view of Time Horizon (2006) by Antony Gormley at Houghton Hall. Photo: Pete Huggins; courtesy Houghton Hall; © the artist

Antony Gormley’s Time Horizon (2006) – one of his largest and most dramatic installations to date – can be seen in the UK for the first time, at Houghton Hall in Norfolk (until 31 October). The work was first displayed in 2006 in the olive groves and ruins of an Italian archaeological park; here it appears in the landscaped gardens of an English country house. A hundred life-sized nude figures have been planted across some 300 acres; each figure is placed at the same height regardless of ground level, meaning that some are buried as deep as their forehead while others stand raised on columns several metres high. One, in the house, is buried up to its waist in a flagstone floor. Gormley’s trademark cast-iron figures are, as ever, modelled on the artist himself. Indoors, an exhibition by the ceramic artist Magdalene Odundo refers to the human body in less literal fashion – the curves of her burnished vessels are often suggestive of necks, backs or waists. Odundo’s works are dotted throughout Houghton’s State Rooms, their elegant restraint acting as a foil to the opulent surroundings (until 29 September).

Find out more from Houghton Hall’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Installation view of Time Horizon (2006) by Antony Gormley at Houghton Hall. Photo: Pete Huggins; courtesy Houghton Hall; © the artist

Installation view of Time Horizon (2006) by Antony Gormley at Houghton Hall. Photo: Theo Christelis; courtesy Houghton Hall; © the artist

Installation view of Time Horizon (2006) by Antony Gormley at Houghton Hall. Photo: Theo Christelis; courtesy Houghton Hall; © the artist

Recommended for you

Antony Gormley photographed by Stephen White in his studio in London in March 2021.

Antony Gormley has always believed that sculpture can change the world – and that faith is firmer than ever

An interview with Antony Gormley – public servant, Romantic artist and utopian thinker

A closer look at William Kent’s gilded ceilings at Houghton Hall

With a new book dedicated to William Kent’s Houghton Hall ceilings, Apollo takes a closer look at the depiction of Venus in the Green Velvet Drawing Room
Left: Untitled, 1988, Magdalene Odundo. Middle: Black figure neck amphora with Ariadne dancing with satyrs, 550-540BC. Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge. Right: Untitled, 1989, Magdalene Odundo.

‘I’m looking at history and the human need to make things’ – an interview with Magdalene Odundo

The ceramic artist is showing her own work alongside historic pieces from all over the world

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UNESCO puts off placing Stonehenge on at-risk list

New British Museum director seems to support loaning Parthenon marbles to Greece

Former British Museum director to head new museum in Saudi Arabia

Latest Comment

It’s time for the government of London to return to its rightful home

Notre-Dame shows that there is nothing permanent about stained glass

Lust for life – the art of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP