This exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam spans four millennia of bronze artistry in Asia, exploring the history of this ancient craft through 75 objects, many of which have never been shown in Europe (27 September–12 January 2025). Here, ancient bronze statues of heavenly figures such as Buddha and Vishnu are displayed alongside contemporary works made with the precious alloy, demonstrating its enduring value within numerous Asian cultures. Highlights here include a Chinese wine vessel in the shape of an elephant dating between the 18th and 11th centuries BC, and a pair of 15th-century ceremonial censors from Vietnam that resemble fearsome nghê – mythological creatures that ward off evil spirits.

