Art Diary

Asian Bronze

20 September 2024

Censers in the shape of mythological creatures called nghê (c. 1400–1425), Vietnam. Musée départemental des arts asiatiques, Nice

This exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam spans four millennia of bronze artistry in Asia, exploring the history of this ancient craft through 75 objects, many of which have never been shown in Europe (27 September–12 January 2025). Here, ancient bronze statues of heavenly figures such as Buddha and Vishnu are displayed alongside contemporary works made with the precious alloy, demonstrating its enduring value within numerous Asian cultures. Highlights here include a Chinese wine vessel in the shape of an elephant dating between the 18th and 11th centuries BC, and a pair of 15th-century ceremonial censors from Vietnam that resemble fearsome nghê – mythological creatures that ward off evil spirits.

Find out more from the Rijkmuseum’s website.

Preview below

Wine vessel in the form of an elephant (18th–11th century B.C.), China. Musée Guimet, Paris

Horse and servant (2nd–3rd century), China. Museum für Ostasiatische Kunst, Cologne

Buddha under Naga’s hood (12th–13th century), Thailand. National Museum, Bangkok

