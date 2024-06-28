<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Barbie: The Exhibition

28 June 2024

Barbie No. 1 (1959). © Mattel, Inc.

More than six decades of fantastic life in plastic are packaged up in this show at the Design Museum in London, which looks at the design history and ongoing development of Mattel’s Barbie brand (5 July–23 February). On display are all manner of objects from the Barbie universe – from cars, furniture and fashion to more than 180 iterations of the dolls themselves, many drawn directly from Mattel’s archive in Los Angeles. The vast collection demonstrates how the brand has evolved over the last 65 years, providing insight into Mattel’s design process and how the company has responded to a changing society. Find out more from the Design Museum’s website.

Totally Hair Barbie (1992). © Mattel, Inc.

Dream House (1979). © Mattel, Inc.

Toy replica of an Austin Healy (1961). © Mattel, Inc.

