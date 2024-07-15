Viola has used elemental motifs in his work many times before. In The Messenger, a video installation created for Durham Cathedral in 1996, a naked figure floats up through blue-black water, gasps for air as he breaks the surface, and sinks back down. That same year Viola created The Crossing, in which a man is engulfed by flames licking up from below and, on the other side of a freestanding screen, is obliterated by a deluge of water falling from above. The pieces are typical of the artist’s reduced aesthetic vocabulary, through which he creates tightly controlled images that aspire to capture certain essential qualities of universal, existential experience.

‘Ultimately, the pieces make themselves,’ says Perov. It is easy to imagine how, after nearly four decades, the couple’s collaboration has assumed a momentum all of its own. Viola acknowledges the influence of Tanaka Sensei, the Zen teacher with whom he and Perov studied in Japan, in the early 1980s. The Zen notions of emptiness, of repose and of the absence of ego, all deeply impressed him. ‘The Japanese have a word for the space between the trees and the forest. They know about that. That kind of emptiness is exactly where you need to be, especially in art making. You want to make sure that it’s not just ego that’s coming out of you, all of the time.’

When Viola was invited by opera director Peter Sellars to collaborate on a 2004 production of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, he and Perov had barely eight and a half months to shoot and edit over four and a half hours of video. While Viola worked with the libretto in hand, there was not time to match his moving imagery – some of which was drawn from his archive of past work – with the timing of the music. So they were delighted when, at several pivotal points in the opera, the narrative, the music and the video backdrop happened to coincide with uncanny synchronicity. There are many such moments, says Viola, when he steps back and asks himself ‘Did I do that?’

Viola likes to refer to ‘the Zen doctrine of no mind’. Japanese samurai, who fought with some of the sharpest swords ever made, knew that to pause to think in mid-battle would mean instant death. Instead of reacting with what Viola calls the ‘talkative mind’, a samurai would think with his gut. This philosophy, says the artist, ‘leaves you open to whatever’s happening, wherever you are’. When I ask Viola if he is a visionary artist, he answers without hesitation. ‘Yes. It’s all about vision. Inner vision. I don’t typically work from the outside world.’ Images ‘pop’ into his brain at the moments he least expects, such as when he is sitting down at his desk with a cup of tea. Sometimes, as with his recurrent use of submerged figures, they draw on experiences that are lodged in his subconscious, such as the time when, as a child, he nearly drowned in a lake. ‘Basically, these are pieces that I have been with for a long, long time,’ he says. This is why, ultimately, Viola is the source of these works, why it is his name on the catalogues and the exhibition posters, and why Perov is designated as the ‘midwife’.