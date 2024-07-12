Though often overlooked in the history of the Cold War, thanks to geography, Scotland was a key player in this period of geopolitical conflict; its position at the south-eastern edge of the Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom Gap ­­– the strategic route through which Soviet submarines could reach the North Atlantic Ocean – made it a crucial location for monitoring potential threats. Scotland was dotted with intelligence gathering sites, airfields, communications and administrative locations, many of which are now abandoned relics of this period of recent history. This legacy is the focus of this exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, which looks at Scotland’s involvement in the Cold War through some 190 objects – many of which have never been on display to the public (13 July–26 January 2025). This includes memorabilia representing the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament logo, still recognised around the world as the symbol for peace.

Find out more from the National Museum of Scotland’s website.

