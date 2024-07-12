<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Cold War Scotland

12 July 2024

Though often overlooked in the history of the Cold War, thanks to geography, Scotland was a key player in this period of geopolitical conflict; its position at the south-eastern edge of the Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom Gap ­­– the strategic route through which Soviet submarines could reach the North Atlantic Ocean – made it a crucial location for monitoring potential threats. Scotland was dotted with intelligence gathering sites, airfields, communications and administrative locations, many of which are now abandoned relics of this period of recent history. This legacy is the focus of this exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, which looks at Scotland’s involvement in the Cold War through some 190 objects – many of which have never been on display to the public (13 July–26 January 2025). This includes memorabilia representing the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament logo, still recognised around the world as the symbol for peace.

Find out more from the National Museum of Scotland’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Ties in US Navy (Edzell) tartan from Forfar, Angus (2023). Photo: National Museums Scotland

Pair of earrings in the form of red enamel CND emblem (c. 1960–90). Photo: © National Museums Scotland

Air attack panel from Combined Operations Centre, Leuchars. Photo: © National Museums Scotland

Recommended for you

View of the Grand Gallery at the National Museum of Scotland.

A new era at the National Museum of Scotland

The last phase of the museum’s makeover gives its Egyptian, East Asian and ceramic collections a chance to shine

Four things to see: the Cold War

Artists of the period found inventive ways of responding to and confronting an atmosphere of fear and oppression

In Edinburgh, the National Gallery now gives Scottish art the space it deserves

The opening of a whole new suite of galleries means that Scottish artists now have the same status as the museum’s Old Masters

Current Issue

July/August 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Former British Museum director Hartwig Fischer to head new museum in Saudi Arabia

The Labour Party has won the UK general election – and Lisa Nandy is the new culture secretary

Bührle Collection’s provenance research found inadequate by highly critical report

Latest Comment

Lust for life – the art of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

The dealers who are turning art fairs into more domestic affairs

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP