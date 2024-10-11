<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Discover Constable & the Hay Wain

11 October 2024

The Hay Wain (1821), John Constable. Photo: © The National Gallery, London

With its bucolic depiction of haymakers toiling in verdant Suffolk fields, John Constable’s The Hay Wain (1821) has long been regarded as the peak of British landscape painting. This wasn’t always the case – when first shown in Britain, the work was deemed radical for Constable’s loose brushwork and vibrant palette, and it wasn’t until the Paris Salon in 1824, where it was awarded a gold medal by King Charles X of France, that it gained widespread acclaim. Two hundred years on, The Hay Wain is the centrepiece of this exhibition at the National Gallery, part of the institution’s bicentenary celebrations (17 October–2 February 2025). It’s joined by a number of Constable’s other works and sketches – including studies for The Hay Wain produced years before he embarked on the painting ­– as well as rural scenes by his contemporaries, such as George Morland and William Mulready. Also on display are materials that explore the social and political shifts of the early 19th century, which provide context for the works’ creation (and are somewhat belied by The Hay Wain’s pastoral idyll), and several more recent works that The Hay Wain has directly inspired.

Find out more from the National Gallery’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

 

The Coming Storm – Isle of Wight (1789), George Morland. Photo: courtesy Wolverhampton Art Gallery Todd-White Art Photography

Sketch for The Hay Wain (c. 1820), John Constable. Photo: © Yale Center for British Art, New Haven

Political balance- unexpected inspection- or a good old master takeing a peep into the state of things himself (1816), Charles Williams (?). Photo: © The Fagan Collection of Political Prints and Caricatures. University of Nottingham Manuscripts and Special Collections

Recommended for you

The greatness of Constable’s lateness

In the decade before his death, John Constable developed a freer hand to follow new visions – to astonishing effect
Wooded landscape with Herdsman Seated

The landscape that shaped Gainsborough’s view of the world

The painter’s house in Suffolk now tells a compelling story about his formative influence

Top drawers – a brief history of sketching through the ages

Spanning several continents and 13,000 years of graphic art, Susan Owens’s new book outlines the many reasons why artists have always been drawn to drawing

Current Issue

Discover Constable & the Hay Wain

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Plans revived for Centre Pompidou satellite in New Jersey

Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh paintings after jailing of fellow protestors

Frick Collection’s next director is Royal Academy’s Axel Rüger

Latest Comment

Crafting value in Venice

The many faces of Mary Magdalene

Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP