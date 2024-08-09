<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Art Diary

100 Years of Eduardo Chillida with the Telefónica Collection

9 August 2024

Installation view of Empty Mountain 1 (1984) by Eduardo Chillida at Museo Chillida Leku, Hirnani, in 2024. Photo: courtesy Sucesión Eduardo Chillida/Hauser & Wirth

In 1983, the Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida bought a country house on 11 hectares of land near San Sebastián, of which he said ‘I feel at home, like a tree adapted to its territory but with arms open to the world.’ He named the estate Chillida Leku, ‘leku’ meaning ‘place’ in Basque, and set about transforming the stone and timber building and surrounding landscape into an environment for his work. Monumental bronze and granite sculptures are scattered across its woods and fields, while temporary exhibitions take place inside the 16th-century house. To mark the centenary of Chillida’s birth, the foundation is putting on a show called ‘100 Years of Eduardo Chillida with the Telefónica Collection’. It combines works from the 1980s belonging to a telecommunications company in Madrid with those owned by the artist’s estate (until 13 October). Highlights include The House of Hokusai (1981), a cresting wave reimagined in angular steel.

Find out more from Chillida Leku’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

The House of Hokusai (1981), Eduardo Chillida. Telefónica Collection, Madrid. Photo: courtesy Museo Chillida Leku, Hernani

Installation view of Topos I by Eduardo Chillida at Museo Chillida Leku, Hirnani, in 2024. Photo: courtesy Museo Chillida Leku

Earth 94 (1983), Eduardo Chillida. Private collection. Photo: courtesy Museo Chillida Leku, Hernani

