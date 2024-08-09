In 1983, the Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida bought a country house on 11 hectares of land near San Sebastián, of which he said ‘I feel at home, like a tree adapted to its territory but with arms open to the world.’ He named the estate Chillida Leku, ‘leku’ meaning ‘place’ in Basque, and set about transforming the stone and timber building and surrounding landscape into an environment for his work. Monumental bronze and granite sculptures are scattered across its woods and fields, while temporary exhibitions take place inside the 16th-century house. To mark the centenary of Chillida’s birth, the foundation is putting on a show called ‘100 Years of Eduardo Chillida with the Telefónica Collection’. It combines works from the 1980s belonging to a telecommunications company in Madrid with those owned by the artist’s estate (until 13 October). Highlights include The House of Hokusai (1981), a cresting wave reimagined in angular steel.

Find out more from Chillida Leku’s website.

