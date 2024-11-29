Fresh Window: The Art of Display & Display of Art

In 1936, Salvador Dalí made a window display for Bonwit Teller department store and he wasn’t the only Surrealist to make a storefront appearance; in 1945, Marcel Duchamp arranged copies of a book by André Breton in the windows of the Gotham Book Mart. For Jean Tinguely in Basel and Andy Warhol in New York, however, window-dressing was an actual profession before they could make a real living from their art. The relationship between art and the shop window became rather less literal towards the end of the 20th century: see Gregory Crewdson’s photographs of desolate shopping streets in the suburban United States, Christo’s store-front sculptures – and Tinguely’s own crockery-smashing machine in Bern. An exhibition about the subject at the Museum Tinguely in Basel, named after window-based work by Duchamp of 1920, makes a practical move beyond the white cube with works by former art and design students appearing in stores across the city (4 December – 11 May 2025).

Find out more from the Museum Tinguely’s website.

