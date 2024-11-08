<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Gabriele Münter: The Great Expressionist Painter

8 November 2024

Village Street in Winter (1911), Gabriele Münter. Städtische Galerie im Lenbachaus and Kunstbau Munich. Photo: © Gabriele Münter, VEGAP, Madrid 2024

There are several exhibitions currently dedicated to German Expressionism, but this one at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid focuses on one of the movement’s key exponents: Gabriele Münter (12 November–9 February 2025). It includes more than 100 works from across Münter’s career, from early photographs taken during travels in North America to paintings made after her return to Germany from Scandinavia after the First World War. At the core of the exhibition is a section exploring her contribution to the Blue Rider, an avant-garde collective of Munich-based artists that she founded with her partner Kandinsky and Franz Marc in 1911. During this time, Münter’s works experimented with form, light and colour, as seen in works such as Still Life on the Tram (After Shopping) (1909–12) and Boating (1910).

Find out more from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza’s website.
Preview below

Still Life on a Tram (After Shopping) (1909–12), Gabriele Münter. Gabriele Münter and Johannes Eichner Foundation, Munich. Photo: © Gabriele Münter, VEGAP, Madrid 2024

Little Girl Standing at the Side of a Street, Saint Louis, Missouri (1900), Gabriele Münter. Gabriele Münter and Johannes Eichner Foundation, Munich. Photo: © Gabriele Münter, VEGAP, Madrid 2024

Boating (1910), Gabriele Münter. Milwaukee Art Museum. Photo: © Gabriele Münter, VEGAP, Madrid 2024

