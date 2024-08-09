George Condo: The Mad and the Lonely

In 2008, the Greek businessman and collector Dakis Joannou chose an unlikely location for an outpost of DESTE Foundation, his non-profit arts institution in Athens: a former slaughterhouse on Hydra, an island so small that no motor vehicles are permitted. The DESTE Project Space Slaughterhouse opened the following year. Since then the Foundation has invited a single artist or group to create a summer show; this year it’s the turn of George Condo, whose exhibition ‘The Mad and the Lonely’ comprises small-scale paintings and sculptures created across his career (until 31 October). Portrait-like paintings of humanoid creatures – leering, grinning, their faces distorted – are displayed on coloured blocks that contrast against the weathered walls, alongside grotesque bronze busts and a life-size figure titled The Triumph of Insanity (2008).

