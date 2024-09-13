<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Glenn Ligon: All Over the Place

13 September 2024

Waiting for the Barbarians (detail; 2021), Glenn Ligon. Photo: Natalia Tsoukala/NEON; Courtesy Thomas Dane Gallery, London; © the artist

Glenn Ligon is best known for his text-based works, which draw on the words of seminal writers such as Zora Neale Hurston and James Baldwin to explore the complexities of American history and the construction of racial identities. Many are featured in this exhibition at the Fitzwilliam in Cambridge, which looks at the last 35 years of Ligon’s career (20 September–2 March 2025). Curated in collaboration with the artist, the show sprawls throughout the Fitzwilliam, responding to its permanent collection; in the Upper Marlay galleries, for example, Ligon has paired one of his drawings, Untitled (Study for Negro Sunshine), with the Fitzwilliam’s Adoration of the Kings (c. 1520). Ligon’s neon works are also a focal point of the exhibition; the nine-part neon light installation Waiting for the Barbarians (2021), making its first appearance in the UK, is situated in the portico of the museum.

Find out more from the Fitzwilliam’s website.

Untitled (I Feel Most Colored When I Am Thrown Against a Sharp White Background) (1990), Glenn Ligon. Courtesy De Ying Foundation; © the artist

Study for Negro Sunshine (Red) #15 (2019), Glenn Ligon. Courtesy De Ying Foundation; © the artist

Untitled (Condition Report for Black Rage) Photo: Tom Powel Imaging; courtesy the artist/Hauser & Wirth, New York/Regen Projects, Los Angeles/Thomas Dane Gallery, London/Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris; © the artist

Recommended for you

How to do things with words – and make art at the same time

At the Henry Moore Institute, artists and poets are hanging on to language for all they’ve got, finding meaning in the spaces between writing and objects

What can we learn from looking at doubles?

An exhibition examining ‘doubles’ in modern art at National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C. ends up a little out of focus

Has the Fitzwilliam still got the hang of things?

Though some regard it as provocative, it’s fairer to say that the museum’s sprucing-up of its paintings galleries is thought-provoking

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Glenn Lowry to step down as MoMA director after 30 years

Sotheby’s earnings plummet by 88 per cent in first half of year

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP