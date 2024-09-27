<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

The Imaginary Institution of India: Art 1975–1998

27 September 2024

Safdar Hashmi (1989; detail), M. F. Husain. Courtesy Emami Group of Companies

‘The Imaginary Institution of India’ takes a slice of India’s recent history – the period between 1975, when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country and a subsequent two-year period of authoritarian rule, and 1998, when the secret Pokhran-II nuclear tests took place in Rajasthan – and displays around 150 works and more produced during that period (5 October–5 January 2025). Through paintings, films and photographs, sculptural works and more, the exhibition charts how Indian artists responded to various events and developments during this period of tumult: Gulammohammed Sheikh, for example, who in his painting Speechless City (1975) refer to the state of emergency; Sunil Gupta, whose series of photos Exiles (1987) track a group of gay men in New Delhi; or Nalini Malani and her video works from the late 1990s that meditate on the country’s nuclear tests. A three-month-long season of Indian cinema made after 1970 runs at the same time as the exhibition and includes films directed by Mrinal Sen, Govindan Aravindan and John Abraham, among others.

Find out more from the Barbican’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Speechless City (1975), Gulammohammed Sheikh. Courtesy the Artist/Vadehra Art Gallery; © 2024 Gulammohammed Sheikh

India Gate (1987), from the series Exiles by Sunil Gupta. Courtesy the artist/Hales London and New York; © Sunil Gupta

Safdar Hashmi (1989), M. F. Husain. Courtesy Emami Group of Companies

Mild Terrors-II (1991–96), C. K. Rajan. Courtesy the artist/Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi

Recommended for you

Nalini Malani, photographed at home in Amsterdam in August 2020.

Art without borders – an interview with Nalini Malani

The artist talks about how the history of modern India has shaped her life and her desire to reach a wide audience
Untitled #22 (1976), from the series 'Christopher Street', Sunil Gupta.

From rural India to Greenwich Village – life through the lens of Sunil Gupta

The photographer’s first UK retrospective explores his abiding interest in the experience of outsiders in society

Letter from Calcutta

Industry never came, but houses and neighbourhoods were destroyed

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh paintings after fellow protestors jailed for same act

Frick Collection’s next director is Royal Academy’s Axel Rüger

Glenn Lowry to step down as MoMA director after 30 years

Latest Comment

Is Labour’s arts policy a case of warm words, no cold hard cash?

Master of art – the towering legacy of David Sylvester

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP