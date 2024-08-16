In Dialogue with Benin: Art, Colonialism and Restitution

In 1897, a British expeditionary force invaded Benin City, capital of the historic kingdom of Benin, and proceeded to plunder thousands of precious ceremonial objects, artefacts and artworks from the area. The Museum Rietberg in Zürich ­– which, like many other cultural institutions, holds a number of these looted objects – is exploring the issue of restitution through an exhibition of some 40 works of art from the kingdom and nearby regions (23 August–16 February 2025). Produced in collaboration with partners from Nigeria and its diaspora, the exhibition not only asks thorny questions about restitution and colonial injustices, but also celebrates the rich artistic history of Benin City. Also on display are newly commissioned works by contemporary artists, objects crafted in Benin City bronze guild workshops, filmed interviews in which Nigerian cultural experts offer their own perspective on their heritage, and maps that reveal the current European whereabouts of many of the looted items.

Find out more from the Museum Rietberg’s website.

