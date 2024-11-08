<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Liliane Lijn: Arise Alive

8 November 2024

Conjunction of Opposites: Women of War and Lady of the Wild Things (1983–86), Liliane Lijn. Photo: Thierry Bal; courtesy the artist and Sylvia Kouvali, London/Pireaus; © Bildrecht, Wien 2024

Liliane Lijn once said that women artists follow their senses ‘with little or no acceptance of predetermined moulds’. For the last six decades, Lijn has indeed been breaking with conventional structures, making work that bridges art and science using technology – and often drawing on Greek mythology – to explore themes of female identity and the nature of the universe. Lijn is perhaps best known for her incorporation of kinetic elements, as seen in her motorised Letraset sculptures and works such as Conjunction of Opposites: Woman of War and Lady of the Wild Things (1983–86), two totemic female forms that omit beams of red light and plumes of smoke. These works, and numerous other sculptures, paintings, collages and videos from across her career, feature in this exhibition at Mumok in Vienna – the most comprehensive of the artist’s work to date (14 November–4 May 2025). The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the Haus der Kunst in Munich and with Tate St Ives, where it will travel in May 2025.

Find out more from Mumok’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Get Rid of Government Time (1962), Liliane Lijn. Photo: Richard Weiss; courtesy Stephen Weiss, London; © Bildrecht, Wien 2024 Photo credit: Richard Wilding 2014

Inner Space Outer Space (1969), Liliane Lijn. Photo: Stephen Weiss; courtesy Stephen Weiss, London; © Bildrecht, Wien 2024

Sweet Solar Dreams III (2002–22), Liliane Lijn. Photo: Lewis Ronald; courtesy the artist and Sylvia Kouvali, London/Pireaus; © Bildrecht, Wien 2024

Recommended for you

The cosmic art of Liliane Lijn

The artist has pursued her interest in light, motion and myth across drawing, sculpture and performance for six decades, but it’s her openness to new ideas that really defines her work
Chromosaturation (1965), Carlos Cruz-Diez. Installation view of the exhibition ‘Dynamo, A Century of Light and Motion in Art’ at the Grand Palais, Paris, 2013.

Kinetic art – a field that has always refused to stand still

From Calder to Kusama, modern and contemporary artists have created many different versions of kinetic art

The man with the fantastic light machines

With his eccentric inventions, the mid-century artist Thomas Wilfred created a whole new genre of art that left its mark on the likes of James Turrell

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Tens of thousands flee Baalbek after Israel issues evacuation order including World Heritage site

Frieze’s parent company considering selling art fairs and magazine

Christine Macel steps down as director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Latest Comment

Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?

How to paint with real freedom

Is the Stirling Prize suffering from a case of tunnel vision?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP