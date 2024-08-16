<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Magdalena Suarez Frimkess: The Finest Disregard

16 August 2024

Bowl with Mickey Mouse, Condorito, and Pansy Pattern (2010), Magdalena Suarez Frimkess. Collection of Karin Gulbran. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA

Though best known for her kitschy, cartoon-inspired clay sculptures, Venezuelan-born artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess has produced work in many media throughout her extensive career, having trained in painting, drawing and printmaking as well as ceramics. Covering five decades of her work, this exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) is featuring examples in each medium – including pieces that have never been shown to the public – to provide a complete picture of Frimkess’s oeuvre (18 August–5 January 2025). It’s the first museum exhibition to be dedicated to the artist, who at the age of 95 is picking up more attention than ever. In September, Kaufmann Repetto in New York is hosting a solo show of her work; in October, she will feature in the city’s El Museo del Barrio Triennial.

Find out more from LACMA’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Untitled (No more apples for me) (1973), Magdalena Suarez Frimkess. Collection of Delia DeSasia. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA

Mickey (2004), Magdalena Suarez Frimkess. Collection of Ryan Conder. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA

Untitled (c. 1980s), Magdalena Suarez Frimkess. Kaufmann Repetto Gallery, Milan and New York. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA

