Magdalena Suarez Frimkess: The Finest Disregard

Though best known for her kitschy, cartoon-inspired clay sculptures, Venezuelan-born artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess has produced work in many media throughout her extensive career, having trained in painting, drawing and printmaking as well as ceramics. Covering five decades of her work, this exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) is featuring examples in each medium – including pieces that have never been shown to the public – to provide a complete picture of Frimkess’s oeuvre (18 August–5 January 2025). It’s the first museum exhibition to be dedicated to the artist, who at the age of 95 is picking up more attention than ever. In September, Kaufmann Repetto in New York is hosting a solo show of her work; in October, she will feature in the city’s El Museo del Barrio Triennial.

Find out more from LACMA’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary