Mark Bradford: Keep Walking

Mark Bradford is perhaps best known for his large-scale paintings which touch on themes of the urban landscape, violence, racism and degeneration in American society. The Los Angeles-based artist often works with found materials and the title piece in his presentation in the US pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale is a case in point: in Tomorrow is Another Day (2016), he collected paper from the streets of Los Angeles, and bleached, soaked and moulded it into a vast 18-foot-wide ‘canvas’. Many of Bradford’s signature works, as well as a number of his sculptures, installations and video pieces, can be seen in his first solo exhibition in Germany at the Hamburger Bahnhof (6 September–18 May 2025). The show is also the first to be held in the museum’s Reickhallen gallery space, which has recently reopened after being closed for nearly a year and a half.

Find out more from the Hamburger Bahnhof’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary