Maurice de Vlaminck: Modern Art Rebel

Maurice de Vlaminck was a key exponent of the Fauvist movement, his textual, richly coloured paintings rivalled only by the likes of Matisse and Derain. In the early 1900s he was heavily influenced by the work of Van Gogh, as demonstrated at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, which is presenting some 70 works from across de Vlaminck’s long career (14 September – 12 January 2025). It is the first show of de Vlaminck’s work to be held in Germany since his death – his works were once deemed ‘degenerate’ and removed from the collections of many museums in the early 1930s. Highlights include Bougival (c. 1905), a windswept landscape of the French town painted in bright hues of red, green, yellow and blue. Find out more from the Museum Barberini’s website.

