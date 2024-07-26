Before and After Coal

Milton Rogovin was a key exponent of documentary photography in the second half of the 20th century, documenting ordinary people and industrial labourers in the United States and South America early on in his career, before beginning a series in the 1980s centred around coal, travelling around the world to countries including Zimbabwe, China, Cuba and Scotland. The images the American photographer took of Scottish miners at work, at home and with their families, form the basis of this exhibition marking 40 years since the Scargill-led miners’ strike which, crushed by Margaret Thatcher, fundamentally changed the landscape of industry and trade unionism in Britain. At the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Rogovin’s photos – tender, wistful, sometimes joyous – are paired with ‘updated’ works by Nicky Bird, who last year took photographs of similar subjects to Rogovin, in a display which bears witness to the stark decline of the Scottish mining industry (until 15 September).

