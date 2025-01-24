<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Northern Lights

24 January 2025

Train Smoke (1900; detail), Edvard Munch. Photo: Munchmuseet/Halvor Bjørngård

Although geographically distant from one another, the landscapes of Canada and Scandinavia have a feature in common: the taiga, or boreal forest, which, in the late 19th and early 20th century, inspired artists from both regions. This exhibition at the Fondation Beyeler focuses on 70 landscape paintings, including a view of the Oslo fjords by Edvard Munch, Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s icy scenes of Finland, and works by Canadian artists such as Emily Carr and Lawren S. Harris – both members or affiliates of the Group of Seven – who during this period pioneered the development of Canadian modernism by martialling influences from Europe, the art of Canadian First Nations communities and, most importantly, direct contact with the landscapes of their home country (26 January–25 May). The environment these artists were depicting has of course changed much in the last century; to accompany the exhibition, the Beyeler has commissioned the Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen to produce a digital installation, Boreal Dreams, which explores the deleterious effects of the climate crisis on the ecosystem and biodiversity of the taiga.

Find out more from the Fondation Beyeler’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

View from Pyynikki Ridge (1900), Helmi Biese. Photo: Aleks Talve/Finnish National Gallery

Abstract Tree Forms (1931–32), Emily Carr. Vancouver Art Gallery. Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery

Spring Night (1914), Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Lillehammer Art Museum. Photo: Camilla Damgård

Train Smoke (1900), Edvard Munch. Photo: Munchmuseet/Halvor Bjørngård

Recommended for you

Moret, Winter (1895), Maurice Cullen.

French Canadians – how Impressionism caught on in the Great White North

This welcome survey of Canadian artists shows how the quintessentially Parisian style was imported and reimagined

Fjord focus – how Ibsen inspired the art of Edvard Munch

The Norwegian painter was referring to Ibsen’s play ‘Ghosts’ when he painted his dream-like landscape of 1906

In Norway, a converted grain silo contains a bumper crop of Nordic art

A 1930s structure has been repurposed to house the collection of Nicolai Tangen. It’s certainly impressive, but how coherent is the work on show?
cover of January 2025 issue of Apollo

Current Issue

January 2025

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Macron to make announcement after leaks about Louvre’s dilapidated state

Visionary film director David Lynch dies aged 78

Southern California devastated by wildfires, with blazes still not under control

Latest Comment

‘He wasn’t edgy. He was honest’ – on the genius of David Lynch

London has its own Dracula’s castle – and a stake is about to be driven through its heart

Are the Old Masters going up in the art world?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP