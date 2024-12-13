<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Out of the Ordinary: Uncommon Materials, Marks, and Matrices

13 December 2024

4th of July BBQ Flag (2017) by Rubén Ortiz-Torres, published by El Nopal Press. UCLA Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. © Rubén Ortiz-Torres

Many artists have poured blood, sweat and tears – and other unusual substances – into their work. An exhibition at the Hammer Museum honours the resourcefulness of artists who are willing to draw on all kinds of material, bodily and not, to express their ideas in drawings and prints (21 December–6 April 2025). Drawing largely on the collection of the Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts at UCLA, the exhibition surveys the many reasons artists have turned to unconventional materials: playfulness, the compulsion to push formal boundaries, the desire to make political statements in very personal ways. On display are works including Rubén Ortiz-Torres’s 4th of July BBQ Flag (2017), a lithograph of the American flag made by imprinting the ashes of said flag on to cotton paper, and Umar Rashid’s Map of North America (with some glaring omissions) (2022), created using ink, coffee and tea.

Find out more from the Hammer Museum’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

(I love Virginia…) (1996), Edward Colver, from the series The Book of Lies. UCLA Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. © Edward Colver

4th of July BBQ Flag (2017) by Rubén Ortiz-Torres, published by El Nopal Press. UCLA Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. © Rubén Ortiz-Torres

Map of North America (with some glaring omissions). Or, Welcome to the Terrordome. The byproduct of an irrational fear of a red, black, brown, and green planet. (2022), Umar Rashid. Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. Photo: Sai Tripathi; courtesy the artist and Blum Gallery; © the artist

Recommended for you

Sweating Blood (1973), Ana Mendieta.

The disappearing acts of Ana Mendieta

A focused exhibition of the Cuban-American artist’s films explores humanity’s complex relationship with the natural world

Close encounters of the miniature kind

Photography largely wiped out the trend for miniatures, but the genre still says much about how we relate to images today

States of awareness – experimental art from the Eastern bloc

Artists in the Soviet satellite states often adopted the forms and techniques of mass surveillance to mordant effect

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK government won’t prevent Parthenon marbles being loaned to Greece

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Magritte painting sells for $121m – highest sum ever for a Surrealist work

Latest Comment

Pilgrims’ progress? The Vatican Jubilee has frustrated Romans and tourists alike

What painters and anatomists have in common

Martha Stewart’s recipe for success

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP