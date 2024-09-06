The Musée d’Orsay’s recent ‘Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment’, marking 150 years since the movement’s first exhibition, has travelled to the National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, D.C. (8 September – 19 January 2025). To complement the display of 130 works by Impressionists such as Monet, Renoir and Morisot, the NGA has added a new element; its library presents some 40 photographs, prints and postcards that explore everyday life in Paris in the late 19th century and the impact of photography upon Impressionism. Highlights here include hazy snapshots and sunset-coloured collotypes of Paris streets, and a commanding photographic portrait of Monet by Paul Nadar (1899). Find out more from the National Gallery of Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary