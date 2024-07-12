In less than two weeks’ time, the French capital will once again host the Olympic Games. Paris was last home to the sporting event exactly a century ago, when the number of competing national Olympic committees grew from 29 to 44, a closing ceremony was added and live radio allowed the Games to be broadcast around the world for the first time. To coincide with this edition of the Olympics, the Fitzwilliam Museum is putting on an exhibition dedicated to the 1924 Games, which considers their impact on art, film, photography, fashion, and other forms of cultural life (19 July–3 November). The exhibition also looks at the increased fascination among artists with the ‘sporting body’ in the period, as seen in works such as The Gymnast (c. 1922) by George Grosz and The Runners (c. 1924) by Robert Delaunay.

Find out more from the Fitzwilliam’s website.

