Parmigianino: The Vision of Saint Jerome

After 10 years of conservation work, Parmigianino’s Madonna and Child with Saints (1526–27), usually known as The Vision of Saint Jerome, returns to public view in London as part of the National Gallery’s bicentenary celebrations (5 December – 9 March 2025). The altarpiece, completed when Parmigianino was just 23 years old, is one of his most remarkable works: according to Giorgio Vasari, imperial soldiers storming the artist’s workshop during the Sack of Rome in 1527 were so impressed it that they allowed him to continue painting. The Vision of Saint Jerome is displayed alongside several preparatory drawings, from rough chalk sketches to more detailed studies in ink, demonstrating the painstaking methods of the young Italian mannerist.

