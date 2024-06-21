Quilts: Made in Canada

This exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum features more than 20 Canadian-made quilts from the 1850s to the present day (29 June–17 November). It uncovers a complex craft, revealing how quilts have always been more than domestic decoration or a source of warmth, and emphasising their status as treasured heirlooms, souvenirs of significant events and emblems of community and sustainability. Highlights on display include Frederica Matilda Tompkins’s intricately detailed Log cabin quilt (c. 1890) and a quilt made by Kinu Murakami during her imprisonment in an internment camp in British Columbia during the Second World War, fashioned almost entirely out of reused cigarette silks depicting British soldiers. Find out more from the Royal Ontario Museum’s website.

