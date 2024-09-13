<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
The Reflected Self: Portrait Miniatures, 1540–1850

13 September 2024

A Gentleman, previously called Robert Deveraux, 2nd Earl of Essex (c) Compton Verney, photo Jamie Woodley (2) (n.d.), Isaac Oliver. Compton Verney, Warwick. Photo: Jamie Woodley; © Compton Verney

For more than 300 years, portrait miniatures were a particularly popular form of art in Britain. They were a means of marking important life events, keeping a loved one’s likeness close by, and were even exchanged as diplomatic gifts between royal courts. Compton Verney in Warwickshire holds an impressive collection of miniatures by artists such as Nicholas Hilliard, Isaac Oliver and Richard Cosway, many of which are on display in this exhibition (21 September–23 February 2025). These are joined by significant loans from the Dumas Egerton Trust and private lenders, as well as several works by contemporary artists inspired by the detail and ingenuity of the best miniatures.

Find out more from Compton Verney’s website.

A Lady (n.d.), Richard Cosway. Compton Verney, Warwick. Photo: Jamie Woodley; © Compton Verney

The Reflected Self (n.d.), Simon Bevan. © the artist

A Boy (n.d.), George Engleheart. Compton Verney, Warwick. Photo: Jamie Woodley; © Compton Verney

