Art Diary

Summer Exhibition 2024

17 June 2024

Installation view of the Summer Exhibition 2024 at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. Photo: © David Parry/Royal Academy of Arts

Having rung in the summer months for more than 250 years, the Royal Academy of Art’s Summer Exhibition in London is the world’s oldest open-entry show; anyone can submit their work for potential display in the Academy’s main galleries and courtyard. This year the exhibition features more than 1,200 works by amateurs, professional artists and Academicians (18 June–18 August). Covering all manner of mediums, from painting to photography, sculpture to film, most of the works will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the artists and the Royal Academy’s charitable endeavours.

Find out more from the Royal Academy’s website.

Installation view of the Summer Exhibition 2024 at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. Photo: © David Parry/Royal Academy of Arts

Installation view of the Summer Exhibition 2024 at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. Photo: © David Parry/Royal Academy of Arts

Installation view of the Summer Exhibition 2024 at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, showing ‘Gary Clam’ by Joe Lycett. Photo: © David Parry/Royal Academy of Arts

