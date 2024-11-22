<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation

22 November 2024

Hands on Blue Background (1979; detail), Rufino Tamayo. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA; © 2024 Tamayo Heirs/Mexico/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Rufino Tamayo (1899–1991) is considered one of the great 20th-century Mexican artists alongside figures including Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco. His work, however, was coloured by his Zapotec heritage, which made him suspicious of the patriotism that characterised the work of many of his Mexican peers. He drew on influences from all over the world: the art of his compatriots; pre-colonial artefacts, many of which he had access to through his position as head of the department of ethnographic drawing at the National Museum of Archaeology, History, and Ethnography in Mexico City; as well as contemporary European and American schools of art such as cubism, Surrealism and, in the latter part of his career, Abstract Expressionism. He is best known for his murals, but this exhibition at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth – which displays work held by the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art – focuses mainly on his prints, with some of his watercolours also on display, as well as examples of Mesoamerican ceramics whose style had a profound influence on Tamayo’s art (24 November–20 April 2025).

Find out more from the Amon Carter Museum’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Man with Tall Hat (c.1930), Rufino Tamayo. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA; © 2024 Tamayo Heirs/Mexico/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Hands on Blue Background (1979), Rufino Tamayo. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA; © 2024 Tamayo Heirs/Mexico/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

The Personage (1975), Rufino Tamayo. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA; © 2024 Tamayo Heirs/Mexico/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Seated Male with Shoulder Scarification (c.1200–900 BC), Mexico, possibly Tlatilco. Photo: © Museum Associates/LACMA

Recommended for you

The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City (1931), at the San Francisco Art Institute.

A Diego Rivera mural is the San Francisco Art Institute’s prize asset – but that doesn’t mean it should be sold

The work is central to the identity of the cash-strapped school
The central courtyard at the Museo Nacional de Antropologia, Mexico City, Daniele Falletta/Alamy Stock Photo

The monuments that made Mexico

The Museo Nacional de Antropologia presents a thrilling sequence of Mexican civilisations from the second millennium BC to the present day
Apollo Awards 2024: Personality of the Year

Personality of the Year

Ittai Gradel

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Magritte painting sells for $121m – highest sum ever for a Surrealist work

Frank Auerbach has died at the age of 93

Sotheby’s announces first auction in Saudi Arabia – and completes Breuer Building deal

Latest Comment

Seeing London through Frank Auerbach’s eyes

Are the art market’s problems being blown out of proportion?

How to paint with real freedom

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP