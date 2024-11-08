The Brooklyn Museum is pulling out all the stops for its bicentenary celebrations, starting with an exhibition dedicated to one of the world’s most precious materials: gold (16 November–6 July 2025). More than 500 objects capture the precious element in its many forms: ancient Grecian wreaths and coins are presented alongside Cartier jewels, while gold-ground altarpieces from Renaissance Italy are paired with haute-couture from fashion houses such as Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. Though the exhibition pays particular attention to gold as a symbol of wealth, beauty, luxury and even spirituality, it also explores the less luminous side of its history, such as the negative impacts that mining the metal continues to have upon both humans and the environment.

