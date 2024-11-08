<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Art Diary

Solid Gold

8 November 2024

Wreath, (200–100 BC), Corinth (?). Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum is pulling out all the stops for its bicentenary celebrations, starting with an exhibition dedicated to one of the world’s most precious materials: gold (16 November–6 July 2025). More than 500 objects capture the precious element in its many forms: ancient Grecian wreaths and coins are presented alongside Cartier jewels, while gold-ground altarpieces from Renaissance Italy are paired with haute-couture from fashion houses such as Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. Though the exhibition pays particular attention to gold as a symbol of wealth, beauty, luxury and even spirituality, it also explores the less luminous side of its history, such as the negative impacts that mining the metal continues to have upon both humans and the environment.

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Zenobius, John the Baptist, Reparata and John the Evangelist (mid 14th century), Nardo di Cione. Brooklyn Museum

Plaque with Crocodile Deity (900–1000 AD), Coclé artist. Brooklyn Museum.

Golden ballroom dress from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection by Balenciaga. Photo: © Pari Dukovic/Trunk Archive

