Art Diary

Strange and Familiar Places

24 January 2025

Praise Dancers, Edna, Texas (2020; detail), Rahim Fortune. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. © 2024 Rahim Fortune

The Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas has an extensive collection of photography from early daguerreotypes to modern work, as well as the vast Hallmark Photographic Collection, which was donated to the museum in 2006. This exhibition presents some of the museum’s recent photography acquisitions, featuring 26 works from the last three decades, all of which raise different questions about place, community and tradition in the United States (1 February–20 July). Among the photographs on display are Holly Lynton’s image of a man swarmed by honeybees in New Mexico, Kristine Potter’s black-and-white portrait Knoxville Girl (2016) and an atmospheric photo of Black praise dancers in Edna, Texas by Rahim Fortune from 2020. The show also features The Hay Meadow (2022) by the Kansas-based photographer Terry Evans, who uses a composite technique to create collage-like photographs with a surreal quality.

Sienna, Turkey Madonna, Shutesbury, Massachusetts (2010) from the Bare Handed series, Holly Lynton. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. © 2024 Holly Lynton

The Hay Meadow (2022) from the Ancient Prairies series, Terry Evans. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. © 2024 Terry Evans

Praise Dancers, Edna, Texas (2020), Rahim Fortune. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. © 2024 Rahim Fortune

Knoxville Girl (2016), Kristine Potter. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. © 2024 Kristine Potter

